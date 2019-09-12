Breaking News
Fire reported at Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fire at the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City.

Miami County Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in just after 7:50 pm from the warehouse at 4200 S. Co. Rd. 25A.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone is inside the building or what may have caused the fire to start.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

