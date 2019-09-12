Fire reported at Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fire at the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City.

Miami County Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in just after 7:50 pm from the warehouse at 4200 S. Co. Rd. 25A.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone is inside the building or what may have caused the fire to start.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.