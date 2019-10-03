Crews battling house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire crews are battling a fire at a home, according to regional dispatch.

The fire was reported at around 12:50 pm at house in the 700 block of Clement Ave. in Dayton. When crews arrived, flames could be seen from outside of the house.

According to authorities, a male got outside of the building.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

