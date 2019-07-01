Fire reported at home in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house in Dayton was fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon, according to regional dispatch.
The fire broke out at a house in the 1900 block of W. Grand Ave. between Everett Dr. and Vernon Dr. at around 1 pm.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the home or the extend of the damage.
