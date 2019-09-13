1  of  2
Breaking News
Arson investigation underway after fire at Trotwood building Driver killed after traveling off roadway on I-70 EB, striking combine
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Arson investigation underway after fire at Trotwood building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulanceweb_245556

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An arson investigation is now underway after emergency crews responded to a fire at a building in Trotwood Thursday evening.

Someone called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the building at 5499 W. Third St. around 8:15 pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters upgraded the fire to a second-alarm response, but that request was quickly canceled.

The building appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS