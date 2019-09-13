Arson investigation underway after fire at Trotwood building

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An arson investigation is now underway after emergency crews responded to a fire at a building in Trotwood Thursday evening.

Someone called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the building at 5499 W. Third St. around 8:15 pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters upgraded the fire to a second-alarm response, but that request was quickly canceled.

The building appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.