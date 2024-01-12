DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An apartment fire has been reported in Harrison Twp. on North Main Street this evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were on scene at 5:21 p.m. Residents were evacuated from the building but have since been allowed to return.

At this time, it is uncertain if there are any injuries and how much damage was caused.

Northbound traffic is down to one lane in the area as crews work. Lanes are expected to reopen shortly.

