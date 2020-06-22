Live Now
Fire on Superior Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire on Superior Avenue Monday around 4:22 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the building.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not have details on injuries.

