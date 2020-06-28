Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Fire on South Jersey Street engulfs vacant home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and Fire Department responded to a call for a fire on South Jersey Street early Sunday morning.

Authorities arrived shortly after 1:50 a.m. to find the top floor of a vacant home engulfed in flame.

The fire was put out and investigators were called to the scene.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with more information when available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS