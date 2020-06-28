Fire on South Jersey Street engulfs vacant home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and Fire Department responded to a call for a fire on South Jersey Street early Sunday morning.
Authorities arrived shortly after 1:50 a.m. to find the top floor of a vacant home engulfed in flame.
The fire was put out and investigators were called to the scene.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with more information when available.
