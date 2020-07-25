Fire on Pomona Street causes heavy damage to mobile home

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were sent to a fire on Pomona Street just before early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the family living there was evacuated and that no one was injured. Though the fire was put out, it appears that the mobile home was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

