Fire on Cambridge Avenue, residents made it to safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire on Cambridge Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. and when crews arrived they reported heavy smoke and flames from a unit on the third floor.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen but due to the size of the building they called extra crews in for help.

The fire did not take long to fight and no one was injured.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.