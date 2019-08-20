Fire officials: 2 brush fires hours apart in same locations considered suspicious

Crews battle a brush fire at a mulch processing facility on Wagner Ford Road in Dayton on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say two brush fires that happened at the same location, hours apart, are considered suspicious.

Crews went to a mulch processing facility in a large field on Wagner Ford Road, near Maumee Road, around 4:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a large brush fire.

Fire officials say that fire didn’t pose a threat to any surrounding areas, so crews let it burn out on its own.

Firefighters were back at the same location around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to battle another large brush fire. This fire was nearly 500 yards from the location of the first fire.

Fire officials say the fire started in a pile of brush and debris that had not been processed yet. A pile of brush that had already been mulched also caught on fire due to the heat.

Crews were able to contain the fire, although fire officials say underneath layers of the brush pile would need to be put out.

The Dayton Fire Department was bringing in heavy equipment in order to remove the top layer of the brush pile, to access the burning materials underneath.

Fire officials say this processing plant handles brush. It is also a drop off location for debris from the Memorial Day tornadoes.

According to fire officials, owners of the business tell investigators there have been people trespassing on the property recently.

No one was injured while battling either fire.

No surrounding neighborhoods were affected by the fire.

Authorities shut down Wagner Ford Road in both directions in order for crews to run hose lines to battle the fire. All lanes of Wagner Ford Road have since reopened.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

