RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of a fatal house fire in Riverside last weekend, though they believe the blaze appeared to have been accidental.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Nancy Pitman, 71, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital after the fire broke out Saturday, Dec. 2, in a residential home on Opperman Avenue in Riverside.

The fire was called in at 4:14 p.m., according to Mark Miller, Riverside fire chief. Crews arrived minutes later to find a single story home on fire.

Pitman was located by crews on scene in the front from of the house, which was reportedly where the fire began. She was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 4:45 p.m.

Dayton, Wright-Patt Air Force Base, Fairborn and Beavercreek crews assisted on scene.