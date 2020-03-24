Fire causes heavy damage to Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters responded to reports of a house on fire in Dayton Monday night.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8:20 p.m. at a residence in the area of 25 North McGee Street. Crews found the home on fire when they arrived and flames could be seen from the second floor.
Some live wires could be seen nearly falling down, officials say. Both DP&L and Vectren were called to provide assistance.
The home has suffered severe damage.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.
