Fire in duplex on Irwin Street, everyone safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was called out to Irwin Street for a house fire just after 3 a.m. on April 28, officials told 2 NEWS.
The house in questions was a duplex, housing two separate families, but everyone got out safely.
The fire itself was heavy according to authorities but they were able to fight it off quickly.
Investigators are on the scene and at this time they are unsure of the cause of the fire. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story once more details are available.
