Fire in detached garage on Bond Street

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was dispatched to a a fire on Bond Street in Dayton on Sunday, April 19 at 5:23 a.m.

Fire officials told 2 NEWS that the fire was coming from a detached garage in the alley way of Riverside Drive and East Mumma Avenue.

Officials said that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and that the building had collapsed, taking the surrounding wires down as well.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

