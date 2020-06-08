Fire in closet on Superior Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Superior Avenue and Grafton Avenue on Monday around noon.

Fire officials say that the fire was small and contained to a closet in the apartment. No one was injured in the incident.

2 NEWS will update this story with more information once it is available.

