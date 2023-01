DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire at a Beavercreek lodge forced residents to evacuate Thursday night, according to officials.

The fire occurred at the Suburban Lodge Extended Stay located off of Colonel Glenn Highway, the Beavercreek Police Department said.

The fire started in one of the rooms and set off the sprinkler system. It then spread to several other rooms, causing damage.

No injuries have been reported.