TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County family was forced from their home after a fire near Troy Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Shaggy Bark Road at 10:30 Wednesday night. Everyone made it out and no one was hurt.

Fire officials told 2 NEWS one side of the home suffered extensive damage and the family was forced to find someplace else to stay.

It is believed the fire was electrical in nature but the official cause has not yet been determined. The fire remains under investigation.