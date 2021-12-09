DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Dayton.

The fire happened at an apartment building in the 200 block of S. Harbine Avenue just after 10 am Thursday. A Dayton Fire Chief o the scene told 2 NEWS someone was arrested for suspected arson.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the building is a single-story structure with four apartments in it. All the residents have been evacuated and heavy smoke can be seen coming from the building.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.