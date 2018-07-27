Fire forces Clayton family out of home

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Residents in Clayton are looking for another place to stay after a fire Thursday night.

The fire happened in the 6600 block of Portrait Drive near Northfield Road.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 11:30 pm Thursday when the fire was reported.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic and were able to knock the flames down quickly.

Firefighters say six people inside the home were all able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities believe it was an electrical fire in a second story bathroom.

Although there was minimal damage to the home the six people living there were not able to stay overnight.