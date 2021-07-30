Fire forces 2 from Xenia home

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were forced from their home after a fire in Xenia Friday morning.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Texas Drive in Xenia. Firefighters said the fire started from the microwave in the kitchen. The fire was contained in the kitchen but smoke filled the home.

Two people living in the home were displaced. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.