Fire forces 2 from Xenia home

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were forced from their home after a fire in Xenia Friday morning.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Texas Drive in Xenia. Firefighters said the fire started from the microwave in the kitchen. The fire was contained in the kitchen but smoke filled the home.

Two people living in the home were displaced. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

This is a developing story. 2NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more and will keep you updated when additional information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Fire forces 2 from Xenia home

Man hospitalized after being shot in the back

Toy stores warn Christmas supply could be low

Analyst Chris Byrne talks toy price inflation in 2021

Miami launches its own cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin

Limited availability, high demand send seafood prices skyrocketing

More News