Fire forced mother, daughter from Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother, daughter and family pet are safe after an early morning fire forced them from their Dayton home Thursday.

The fire happened around 1 am Thursday in the 1300 block of Pursell Avenue.

Fire officials told 2 NEWS a woman awoke to the smell of smoke and was able to get her daughter and a family pet out of the home before firefighters arrived. Dayton District Fire Chief David Wright with the Dayton Fire Department said the fire started upstairs and was contained to that area of the home.

Wright said the while there is some damage inside the house the building is not a total loss. The family will not be able to stay in the house until repairs are made but Wright said they have another place to stay.

Wright also told 2 NEWS the fire was a challenge to put out because of the way the 1 and a half story building was constructed. Wright said the building contained knee walls with empty space behind them. Flames from the blaze got behind these areas and firefighters had to tear into many of the walls to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters do not yet know what caused the fire.