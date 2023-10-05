MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A maintenance worker jumped into action to help people get outside to safety in Miamisburg.

On Thursday around 10:15 a.m., dispatchers were alerted of an apartment caught fire in Miamisburg. Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Lyons Gate Way near Lyons and Maue roads.

The maintenance worker said they couldn’t tell how bad the fire was, because they were working to get everyone outside. Fire officials say the fire was small, but it was difficult for crews to put out. First responders say an alleged hoarding situation was inside of the apartment, as well as multiple cats.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

At this time, the extent of damages is unknown.