Fire evacuates Troy pizza chain

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire evacuated a Donato’s pizza store in Troy Wednesday.

The Miami Valley Today reported the fire happened at the Donato’s in Troy in the 400 block of West Main Street just after 10 a.m. Employees of the pizza chain were evacuated from the store and it took firefighters about 40 minutes to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported and it is not known what started the fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this fire and will keep you updated when more information is available.