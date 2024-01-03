CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire engine crashed Wednesday morning.

According to Washington Township Communications, a fire engine was responding to a call in the morning of Jan. 3 when the truck crashed. The incident occurred on West Social Row Road near the intersection of Reid Rizzo Way and Yankee Trace Drive.

2 NEWS crews on scene observed the fire engine resting in the debris of a tree along the side of the road.

The three individuals inside the vehicle were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.