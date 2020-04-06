Live Now
Vacant house fire on Richard Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was called for a house fire in the 2000 block of Richard Street at 1:40 a.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames pouring from a house.

Fire officials tell 2NEWS the home was vacant, and the house next to it was also unoccupied.

The cause is under investigation, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update the story as it develops.

