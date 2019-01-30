Fire destroys garage in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The garage of a Miamisburg home is severely damaged after a fire Tuesday.
The detached garage in the 1100 block of Nunnery Avenue became fully engulfed in flames around 7:26 p.m., dispatch tells 2 NEWS.
Objects inside the structure could be heard exploding due to the extreme heat.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
