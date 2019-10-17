Fire destroys cab of semi on OH-4 ramp to I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire destroyed the cab of a semi-truck on OH-4 northbound onto the ramp to I-70 eastbound Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 6 am on the ramp. While the cab was destroyed, the trailer was not damaged.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The ramp was initially shut down but has since reopened.

