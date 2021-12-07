MIDDLETOWN, OHIO (WDTN) – A commercial building was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.

Just after 11 pm crews were called to the M&M Towing facility in Middletown. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that flames were showing through the roof of a pole barn.

Officials said the barn was a free-standing structure not attached to any office buildings and was used for storing and maintenance by M&M Towing.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and no other buildings were damaged, but the pole barn is a total loss officials said.

This incident is under investigation and no cause has been released at this time.