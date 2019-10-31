Fire Department responds to report of gas leak in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a gas leak in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a gas line was believed to have ruptured around 8:20 pm in the area of Wayne Avenue and Clover Street.

The Dayton Fire Department was able to quickly fix the leak.

The intersection was closed while crews investigated, but officials have since left the scene.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the situation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.