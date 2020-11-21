Fire damages attic of home in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn fire crews were sent to Baywood Drive Friday afternoon after a fire started outside and spread to a two story home.

Our crews arrived shortly after 4:30 p.m., the fire had been extinguished by then.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the damage was mostly done to the second floor attic. No one was injured during the incident and the the cause is still under investigation.

