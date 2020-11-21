Fire damages attic of home in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn fire crews were sent to Baywood Drive Friday afternoon after a fire started outside and spread to a two story home.

Our crews arrived shortly after 4:30 p.m., the fire had been extinguished by then.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the damage was mostly done to the second floor attic. No one was injured during the incident and the the cause is still under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

