Fire damages apartment unit in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — An early morning fire has caused one apartment unit to be unlivable Thursday.

The fire happened in the 8200 block of Mount Carmel Street around 6 am Thursday. The Huber Heights Fire Department told 2 NEWS a person came home to find the fire on the back porch of the apartment. It then extended into the apartment unit.

A working smoke detector helped alert neighboring apartment units as well, and everyone was able to get out safely. There were no injuries reported.

There was no damage to neighboring units and they will be able to stay in their homes. The Red Cross is currently assisting the resident of the unit that caught fire.