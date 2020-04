MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are working to contain a large barn fire in Germantown.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the fire broke out at the 11000 block of Sigel Road around 3:15 pm.

They say crews are on scene from multiple departments, including at least 3 tankers.

No injuries have been reported.

2 News is still working to learn the cause of the fire.

2 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.