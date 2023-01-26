DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Riverside on Thursday night.

According to Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel with the Riverside Fire Department, neighbors called in the fire after hearing loud explosions and smelling smoke, then seeing the fire.

Crews then responded to the mobile home on Kropf Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Stitzel reported that crews had to attack the fire from outside of the mobile home due to the weak floors. Wind also made the attack challenging.

Oxygen cylinders on the front porch are believed to have caused the explosions the neighbors heard. Stitzel said they likely ruptured due to heat.

Extensive damage was done to the home, but no one was home at the time of the fire.