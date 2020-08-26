Fire crews respond to Mikesell’s facility in Dayton

Mikesells fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to the Mikesell’s facility in Dayton for reports of a fire Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the incident at the facility on Leo Street or if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

