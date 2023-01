Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to correct the injuries. We regret the error.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At house fire took place in Riverside on Saturday.

According to Riverside dispatch, fire crews were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and are working to put out a house fire. Crews from multiple jurisdictions are on scene in the 5600 block of Sharp Road in Riverside.

Our 2 NEWS crew are on scene and say smoke can be seen coming from the house.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.