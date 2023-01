Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire has sent fire crews to a house in Dayton on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the 4100 block of Fer Don Road in Dayton at 10:45 a.m. for reports of a fire. Authorities tell 2 NEWS they believe the fire is in the basement.

It is not known if anyone was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Our 2 NEWS crew are headed to the scene.

