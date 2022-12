Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Dayton.

The fire was reported at 4:31 p.m. on the 3300 block of Germantown Street at a two-story apartment building, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the roof. Firefighters were able to clear the building.

There have been no reported injuries. No further information is available at this time.

