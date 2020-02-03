Fire crews recommend tearing down abandoned house after fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Chief is recommending that an abandoned house in Dayton be torn down after a fire at the house Monday morning.
According to authorities, crews were called out at 9:45 am to the house at 364 Adelite Ave. in Dayton. The single-story abandoned house was reported to have been on fire.
Following the fire, the Fire Chief said that he recommends the house being torn down due to how bad a shape the house was in, even before the fire.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.
