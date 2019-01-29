Fire crews prepped for polar vortex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - After battling a blaze at a vacant house, the Dayton Fire Department said on Monday they are prepared for this week's polar vortex.

Monday's fire was ignited from a fire in the fireplace that had not been inspected in years.

Dayton fire inspector, Scott Jacobs, said this was a somewhat unusual call, and advised everyone to not use unsafe or untested heating sources.

As temperatures dive into the negatives this week, both Dayton and Huber Heights fire departments said they are prepared to answer calls in the extreme conditions, but do slightly change their operations.

"We always will keep an ambulance on sight ,warm and running, so that we can rotate crews in and out," said Huber Heights Fire Chief, Mark Ashworth. "Depending on the severity of the fire, we might bring additional crews during these type of temperatures."

Jacobs said Dayton Fire Department follows the same rule, as well as tweaking the way they access fire hydrants.

"The way that we operate our fire pumps reacts a little bit differently in cold weather than it would be any other time to insure that it stays water," said Jacobs.

Finally, both Ashworth and Jacobs said residents can help fire crews out by preplanning.

"We always ask people if they're able to clear hydrants from snow, give those three to six feet of clearance," said Jacobs. "And in driveways, leave a path for crews to get up a driveway, that can save some significant time."

Both departments said during the colder weather, they do see an increase in carbon monoxide calls.

They advise making sure carbon monoxide detectors work, do not start cars in garages or near houses, and be extremely vigilant when using any kind of furnace, or space heater.



