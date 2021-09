HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights fire crews were called to a possible gas leak in the 7700 block of Old Troy Pike.

Huber Heights Dispatch said the call came in around 3 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 4:07 p.m.

Several businesses in the area evacuated and the gas has been shut off. Crews with CenterPoint Energy told 2 NEWS that the reported gas lead was actually a false alarm.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.