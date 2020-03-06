Breaking News
Woman, dog killed in Dayton house fire
Woman, dog killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating a fire at a home in Dayton.

The Dayton Fire Department was called out to the home on the 2800 block of Lansing Drive just after 1 a.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Fire officials said the fire started in the bathroom near the bedroom. The blaze was contained inside the home and there was no outside damage. Authorities said a woman and her dog were inside the home at the time of the fire and were found dead inside the home. The victim has not been identified.

