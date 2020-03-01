Fire crews investigate electric fire at Jefferson Township home

JEFFERSON TWP. , Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating after an electric fire in a Jefferson Township home.

It happened at a home in the 300 block of Lawncrest Avenue around 9 Sunday morning.

According to the Dayton fire chief, the homeowner called 911 after reporting the smell of smoke coming from the house.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a small electric fire coming from the attic.

The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

The fire chief says the homeowners will not be able to stay in the home due to Dayton Power & Light shutting off the electric. They will be staying with nearby friends.

The fire is still under investigation.