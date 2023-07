DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are currently responding to an oil spill in the Mad River in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, fire crews and hazmat are on the scene of an oil spill in the Mad River near Valley Street and Keowee Street.

It is unknown at this time what caused the oil spill.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.