DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department spent a part of Saturday putting out a fire in a Dayton neighborhood.

The Dayton Fire District Chief told our 2 NEWS crew on scene that firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Mayfair Road in Dayton. Crews were dispatched Saturday around 11 a.m.

According to the district chief, one person who was reportedly an occupant of the house was injured as a result of the fire. The person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Windy conditions are said to have made the process a bit more difficult for the first responders. Fire crews worked to contain the fire and get it put out.

The Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.