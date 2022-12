Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Our 2 NEWS crew on scene could see smoke coming through the roof of the building.

We are working to learn the cause of what started the fire.

