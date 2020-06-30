Fire crews called to Xenia home

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire at a Xenia home Monday evening.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of North Monroe Drive.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but it is unclear at this time what may have caused the fire, or if anyone was injured. The front of the home appears to have suffered some damage.

Crews with Xenia Fire and the Cedarville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.