Fire crews called to Dayton nursing home Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a nursing home Tuesday after smoke filled a hallway.
Dayton fire crews were called to Mary Scott Nursing Home in the 3100 block of Campus Drive around 9 am.
Fire officials told 2 NEWS smoke filled a hallway and there were only minor injuries at the scene. Officials were not specific about the injuries but did say a large team responded due to the nature of the facility.
The smoke was caused by a television, according to fire officials, and was quickly contained. There was no significant damage to the building.
