DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven jurisdictions were called to the scene of a blaze Wednesday afternoon after a house caught fire in Darke County.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on April 19, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a house fire on the 1000 block of Braffetsville Street in Harrison Township. When crews arrived on the scene, everyone had managed to vacate the building.

The home itself was fully involved in flames.

At this time, it is unknown what may have started the blaze. This incident remains under investigation.