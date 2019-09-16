Multiple garages in Dayton total losses after fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple garages are total losses after a fire broke out early Monday morning in Dayton, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at a structure in the 100 block on Linsan Court in Dayton at around 5:30 am. When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and collapsed. The fire then spread to another garage.

Both structures are total losses, according to fire officials.

There were no problems accessing water on the scene, however DP&L was called because lines fell on top of the second garage.

Fire crews continue to investigate the fire but believe it may be suspicious. No injuries were reported.

