Fire Chief calls in fire at building under construction in Germantown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
genericfire_1520430679471.jpg

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Germantown battled a fire Thursday morning that was called in by the Germantown Fire Chief.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 am on N. Walnut St. in Germantown. The Fire Chief called the fire in, saying the fire was visible through the roof.

DP&L and Vectren were contacted and called to the scene. The blaze was deemed under control just before 9 am.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS