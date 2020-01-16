Fire Chief calls in fire at building under construction in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Germantown battled a fire Thursday morning that was called in by the Germantown Fire Chief.
The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 am on N. Walnut St. in Germantown. The Fire Chief called the fire in, saying the fire was visible through the roof.
DP&L and Vectren were contacted and called to the scene. The blaze was deemed under control just before 9 am.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
