Fire Chief calls in fire at building under construction in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Germantown battled a fire Thursday morning that was called in by the Germantown Fire Chief.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 am on N. Walnut St. in Germantown. The Fire Chief called the fire in, saying the fire was visible through the roof.

DP&L and Vectren were contacted and called to the scene. The blaze was deemed under control just before 9 am.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

